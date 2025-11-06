St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has made a bold and controversial call to his Unity Labour Party (ULP) supporters, urging them to take to the streets on the night of the 27th when the election results are called to prevent potential resistance from the opposition.

Gonsalves speaking in Mayreau at a party meeting explicitly instructed ULP supporters to be prepared on election night. “I want labour people on the streets,” he emphasized, suggesting a preemptive strategy to counter potential opposition challenges to the election results.

“This is their last train to San Fernando,” Gonsalves stated, metaphorically describing the opposition’s final political opportunity. He called on the “labour warriors” and “labour army” to be vigilant and prevent what he termed as potential “misbehavior” from “sore losers.”

The prime minister’s rhetoric has raised concerns about potential electoral tensions, with some interpreting his call as a provocative measure to intimidate opposition supporters.

The ULP currently holds nine out of 15 parliamentary seats and is seeking to maintain its political dominance in the upcoming election.

A poll, commissioned by Geostrategy.com which was setup by George Cottrell a convicted fraudster, and released on the 5th November, suggests the NDP holds a narrow lead of 40% to the ULP’s 38%, with a substantial 22% of voters still undecided.

The survey conducted among 800 voters in the ten days preceding November 5th, indicates a potential seat distribution of 9-6 in favor of the NDP.