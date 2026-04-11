Shooting leaves 2 Dead, 1 hospitalised, vehicles damaged

Two Killed, One Injured in Stoney Grounds Shooting

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Friday, April 10, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Stoney Grounds area.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Enrique John, 29 years, labourer, and Raheem Guy, 22 years, labourer, both of Layou, sustained gunshot injuries during the incident and were subsequently pronounced dead.

Reports further indicate that a third male sustained injuries and was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Caribbean Medical Imaging Center and Russell’s Mall. Several vehicles in the surrounding area, including those parked at nearby commercial locations, were also damaged.

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene, which was secured and processed. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF appeals to anyone with information that may assist this investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810, the nearest police station, or Police Control at 457-1211.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.