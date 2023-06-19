Storm Bret: Due to uncertain forecast track SVG urge to monitor system

Tropical Depression Three has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Bret.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor newly formed Tropical Storm Bret which has formed over the Central Atlantic.

At 5:00 pm the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.3 north, longitude 42.2 west or about 1200 miles east of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Bret is forecast to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane later this week, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves.

Due to larger than usual uncertainty in the model guidance on the track forecast, it is too early to specify the location of the centre of the system and magnitude of the associated hazards.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system. There are no watches or warnings in effect for SVG at this time.

Source : Met Office