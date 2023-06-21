A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for SVG for Tropical Storm Bret -Met Office

Recent data received from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter reconnaissance aircraft indicates that storm force winds will extend further south than previously anticipated.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when sustained winds of 39 – 73 mph (63 – 118kmh) associated with a tropical storm is possible within 48 hours.

At 5 pm, the center of the Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.3° North; longitude 53.9° West, or approximately 485 miles (780 kilometers) east of the SVG. The system is moving towards the west at 15 mph (24 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.

On its present forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday, move across the Lesser Antilles late Thursday and Thursday night, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

Outer bands of Tropical Storm Bret will begin to affect SVG from Thursday with showers, periods of rain, isolated thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6

inches (75 to 150mm) with isolated higher amounts are likely across the islands. A flash flood

watch or warning will be issued.

Seas will gradually deteriorate from Thursday on the northern and eastern coasts. Moderate to rough swells of about 2.5m to 3.5m (8 ft to 11ft) in open water are anticipated. A marine

advisory will be in effect for above normal seas swells.

Residents are strongly advised to stay informed with updates and advisories on Tropical Storm Bret.

Source : Met Office