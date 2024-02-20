Stubbs Labourer Charged with Wounding Fellow Villager

54-YEAR-OLD LABOURER CHARGED WITH WOUNDING

On Monday 19th February 2024, Police arrested and charged Rohan Peters, 54yrs, Labourer of Stubbs with wounding.

The accused allegedly, unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 45-year-old Labourer of Stubbs by chopping him on the back of his head with a cutlass. The incident occurred at Stubbs on September 02, 2023 about 10:15 am.

Peters appeared at the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on Tuesday 20th February 2024 and pleaded guilty with an explanation.

After hearing the explanation, the presiding magistrate entered a not-guilty plea on the defendant’s behalf. The matter was adjourned to April 2nd, 2024 for trial. The accused bail condition continues.