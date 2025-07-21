Appeal to PM Gonsalves for Support for Students Abandoned by Richmond Gabriel University

Dear Honorable Minister,

We write on behalf of the many students—both local and international—who have been severely affected by the sudden collapse of Richmond Gabriel University (RGU) and the revocation of its accreditation earlier this year. While we appreciate that your government has taken firm regulatory steps to address the school’s non-compliance, we now respectfully appeal for compassionate intervention and support for the students who have been left behind through no fault of their own.

Many of us enrolled at RGU in good faith, having trusted the accreditation and operational permissions granted by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We contributed to the Vincentian economy through tuition, housing, food, and community involvement. Unfortunately, following the closure of the Arnos Vale and Belair campuses, students were left without access to transcripts, with no refunds, and without a viable academic path forward.

In addition to academic loss, we face:

Immigration and visa uncertainties

Financial hardship from paid but undelivered services

Lack of official documentation needed to transfer

Severe emotional anguish and mental stress from institutional abandonment and an unclear path forward

We therefore respectfully request that the Government consider the following support measures:

Facilitation of Transcripts and Academic Records:

Liaise with former RGU administrators or create a temporary board to verify and release academic records to affected students.

Student Relief and Legal Support:

Assist students with legal pathways to recover tuition funds or take collective action if needed, possibly in partnership with regional CARICOM bodies.

Immigration and Residency Flexibility:

Offer visa/work permit extensions or exemptions to international students while they seek academic alternatives.

Advocacy and Recognition:

Acknowledge the abandonment publicly and advocate on students’ behalf with medical councils or partner institutions in Canada, the United States, or Curaçao.

Transition Assistance:

Support affected students in identifying alternative accredited institutions, whether locally or abroad, through official government referrals or scholarship access.

We understand that oversight and enforcement actions were necessary, and we commend your government for its timely action in revoking the university’s license. Saint Vincent has been very accommodating to its foreign students, but we believe that a true measure of leadership is how the government supports the most vulnerable (both local and international) during a crisis.

We remain committed to completing our education and contributing to the healthcare and development sectors in our respective countries (I have grown very fond of St. Vincent and even considered returning to offer my services to its wonderful people). With the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as an advocate, we believe that justice and a pathway forward are still possible.

Thank you for your patience and continued support during this period. If you require any further details, we would be happy to provide supporting documentation.

Yours respectfully,

Derick Jr Ambrose