Students found with drugs, weapons at secondary school in St Lucia

Police officers temporarily detained seventeen students at a Castries secondary school recently, prompting parents to take a more active role in disciplining their children.

St Lucia Times quoted Inspector Yone Camchon as saying, “Parents need to talk to their children.”.

Officers temporarily detained seventeen students in forms one to five for possessing drugs and weapons in the classroom, according to the Deputy City Police Chief.

Students in several classrooms were searched by officers during an operation facilitated by the school principal and teachers, Camchon said. Knives, scissors, marijuana, and hashish were seized.

A student had six packets of hashish concealed in his socks, he revealed. Kerosene was also confiscated by the officers.

Camchon states that after detaining 17 teens, officers entrusted them to their parents with a warning that repeat offences would land them in juvenile court.

Source : St Lucia Times