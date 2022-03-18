St Vincent and the Grenadines to ease COVID-19 restrictions

St Vincent and the Grenadines government is discussing the possible easing of COVID-19 protocols.

As of Friday, 18 March, the Ministry of Health said there was three active COVID-19 cases.

While speaking on NBC radio, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said he had taken a look at the new protocols suggested by the Chief Medical Officer and NEMO Health Services Subcommittee.

“I know that the Chief Medical Officer and the Health Services Subcommittee of NEMO have suggested some amended protocols; the changes would ease some of the restrictions”.

Gonsalves said the Health officials were expected at Cabinet last Wednesday where they could hammer out more details. Gonsalves says he agrees with most of the changes; however, there are others where clarification is needed.

On Wednesday PAHO said COVID-19 infections and deaths are declining in most member states. However, there is still work to be done.

Since the virus arrived in the Americas two years ago, 149 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and 2.6 million people have died.

Several Caribbean islands have already eased many COVID-19 restrictions; see below.

St Barts update – March 14 update

No pre-registration required If you are fully vaccinated, no test is required to enter If you are unvaccinated, you are required to produce a negative test result from antigen or PCR test, no more than 48 hours old required to enter Children under 12 are exempt from the testing requirement



St Martin / Sint Maarten – March 1 update



Pre-registration required at EHAS Travel Authorization portal

All travellers 18 and older must show proof of being fully vaccinated

FULLY vaccinated travellers will NOT be required to present any covid test results when applying for entry using EHAS

Children under 18 who are not vaccinated are required to present a negative PCR test result no more than 48 hours old

Turks & Caicos – January 2 Update

Pre-registration required at TCI Assured portal All travellers 16 and older must show proof of being fully vaccinated All travellers 2 and older must provide proof of a negative PCR or antigen COVID test – no more than 3 days old



USVI – January 2 update Pre-registration required at Visit USVI portal Proof of vaccination not required Proof of a negative PCR or antigen COVID test required – no more than 72 hours old



Anguilla – January 1 Update Pre-registration at the Visit Anguilla Travel Authorization portal Proof of being fully vaccinated Proof of a negative Antigen or PCR test no more than 48 hours old at the time of arrival Rapid antigen test upon arrival in the airport



The British Virgin Islands – BVI – January update If you are fully vaccinated and 18 or older, there is no need to pre-register for entry Upon arrival, present proof of being fully vaccinated Provide proof of a negative Antigen or PCR COVID test no more than 5 days old Provide proof of having medical or travel insurance Agree to take a rapid antigen test upon arrival Travellers under 18 years old only need to provide proof of a negative test result Unvaccinated travellers 18 and older need to pre-register for entry, present proof of a negative PCR test, and agree to quarantine in place for 4-7 days Unvaccinated travellers are required to pre-register for entry to the BVI at BVI Travel Authorization portal



Grand Cayman – January 20 update Pre-registration required at the Grand Cayman Travel Authorization portal All travellers 12 and older must show proof of being fully vaccinated Proof of a negative Antigen or PCR test no more than 24 hours old at the time of arrival Rapid antigen test upon arrival in the airport, and then during your stay on day 2 and 5

