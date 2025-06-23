Sugar Mill Academy’s ‘phenomenal team is key’

A phenomenal feeling, says Aunty Liz.

Principal of the Sugar Mill Academy Liz Cordice says a phenomenal team and running with every student is Sugar Mill Academy’s path to success.

Cordice told St Vincent Times While the focus in SVG is mainly on the top ten, which is not an issue for her, her team applies their energy and skill to every single student throughout their journey at the Academy.

“Our aim every year is for every student to do his or her best. We’re not about pushing just for the top ten or those children who are capable of the top ten. We are running with each and every one of our students. We promise our parents that their children will do the best of his or her ability, and that is what we aim for year after year.”

“Yes, it is wonderful, and I know it’s a big thing. It’s important to focus on the top ten. I am thrilled for it. It’s always good for business. It’s not a bad problem to have. However, I am going to reiterate that my joy is for every one of our 19 children who excelled. They’re all going to the top school that they chose, and that is what makes me happy and proud.”

Cordice says without Sugar Mills phenomenal team, she could have never been known as Aunty Liz.

“When I say staff, I mean everybody that works at Sugar Mill. We could not do it without the input of every single person here. And I have such a phenomenal team. If I have a plan, I want to do something; I only have to say ‘A’, and they’re like, ‘Okay, Aunty Liz.’ Let’s go. Everybody is always on board, and that is what really makes Sugar Mill the school that it is.”

“Holistically, academically, everything – everybody puts in their all every day. Don’t talk about those parents that have been supportive. They don’t always love having all the extra work to do for grades five and six. But they do it.”

For parents looking to have their children attend Sugar Mill Academy, Cordice had this to say.

“Sugar Mill has an ongoing waiting list. Have the phone calls started over the weekend from parents hoping to still get in? Yes, they have; they do every year, but we are pretty much solid in every grade.”