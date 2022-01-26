Sunwing resumes service to St Lucia From Toronto, Canada

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority welcomed the return of Sunwing Airlines which will be offering a new non-stop service from Toronto (YYZ) to Saint Lucia (UVF) this winter.

The return of Sunwing marks a milestone for Saint Lucia as it is the final Canadian airline to resume service. Sunwing’s winter flight schedule from Toronto (YYZ) to Saint Lucia (UVF) will operate once a week every Saturday until May 2022.

Sunwing’s Captain, Blair Pritchard, was presented with a commemorative plaque to celebrate the airline’s return, alongside Tourism Minister – Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Chairman of the (SLTA) Board of Directors- Thaddeus M. Antoine, President of the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association- Paul Collymore.

The additional air service provides Canadians with more viable options to visit Saint Lucia, with direct flights from Toronto on Air Canada operating three weekly flights (Wed, Fri, Sun), Sunwing operating every Saturday, and WestJet operating every Sunday.

Tourism Minister Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire said: “We are excited for the return of Sunwing. It’s been nearly two years since the cancellation of all flights to the destination in March 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Canada is our fourth-largest market. In 2019, we had over 40,000 Canadian visitors, which was record-breaking. As travel restrictions begin to ease globally, we are looking forward to 2022 and re-establishing a strong relationship with the Canadian market.”

