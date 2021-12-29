St Lucian National Wins Super Six 2,000,000 Dollar Jackpot

A St Lucian national has won the Windward Islands Super Six Jackpot of Two Million Eastern Caribbean dollars.

The winning numbers for the mega jackpot that was drawn on Wednesday 29 December at midday are D – 13,22,21,27,23,07.

The jackpot soared to historic levels after no winner emerged from previous draws.

This is the second time the jackpot has risen to over 1 Million, the first being August 2020.

This game is played among the Windward Islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica and St. Lucia. Players of those Islands all compete for the attractive Jackpot which this game carries.

The Super 6 game was introduced to the public on 12th December 2005 replacing the multi-jurisdictional game known as WinLotto.

The WinLotto game carried a starting jackpot of EC $100,000.00 where players choose 6 numbers between 1 and 34 which changed the lives of many throughout the Windward Islands.

Super 6 on the other hand carries a starting Jackpot of EC$200,000.00 where players only choose six (6) numbers between one (1) and twenty-eight (28), therefore giving players of the Windward Islands bigger jackpots and more chances to win.