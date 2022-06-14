Suriname Airline will offer weekly service between Cuba and Guyana

Cuba has given the green light for Suriname Fly All Ways Airlines to fly a non-stop route between Georgetown and Havana from Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Guyana Embassy in Cuba.

It said the new arrangement will allow Fly All Ways to operate a once-weekly flight on Saturdays between the two countries.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had already permitted Fly All Ways to travel the route and it was left for the Cuban Civil Aviation Authority to issue the necessary permission and protocols for the new arrangement.

The statement said that Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed, is expected to meet with the Cuban authorities and Hoeblal Ravind, the Fly All Ways representative currently in Cuba, to assist in the new arrangement.

“Ambassador Majeed has been in contact with Mr Amichand Jhauw, President/Owner of Fly All Ways, who is excited about this achievement for it lays the basis for the opening of more business opportunities between and among entrepreneurs from Suriname, Guyana, and Cuba,” the release noted.

It said the inaugural flight from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to the Jose Marti International Airport is expected to take place on July 16.