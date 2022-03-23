Suriname to scrap entry visa for visitors from five countries

Suriname is moving to abolish entry visas to the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country by May 1.

Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Minister, Albert Ramdin said the government is formulating policy to make it easier for foreign travellers to come to Suriname and that the intention is to abolish visas for visitors from the Netherlands, Belgium, France, the United States and Canada.

“That means that people from those countries do not need to apply for a visa,” Ramdin told reporters.

“Of course, they will have to stop at Zanderij (International Airport) to make their contribution to our economy by paying an entrance fee, which is approximately equal to the costs of applying for a visa,” said Ramdin.

He said that in the coming weeks, the government will hold discussions with the various stakeholders including airlines and travel agencies about the new policy measure.

But travellers from the five countries will be subjected to a thorough security screening beforehand and those spotted on international search lists will not be allowed access to the country.

Ramdin acknowledged that the new move is unilateral and that Surinamese nationals do not as yet have the same facilities for entering the five countries.