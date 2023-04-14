Suriname’s Fly All Ways to begin direct Guyana-Canada flights

Fly All Ways of Suriname has been permitted to fly directly from Guyana to Canada, and flights should begin soon, according to Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill.

The minister made the remarks on Thursday, the day after President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that Sky Cana would begin flights between Guyana and Canada.

According to Edghill, travel All Ways was awarded permission to travel directly from Guyana to Canada before Sky Cana.

“I’d have liked them to start sooner,” Edghill added.

He did, however, mention that the airline had not enquired as to why those flights have yet to begin.

Fly All Ways has been granted permission to operate from Georgetown, Guyana, beginning in 2021. Flights from Guyana to Barbados, Cuba, Jamaica, and Suriname are available, according to the airline’s website.

Canada is not yet listed as a destination.

Meanwhile, Edghill provided more information about the Dominican Republic’s Sky Cana flights to Canada, stating that the trip will first stop in Punta Cana (a Dominican Republic town) before continuing to Canada.

Sky Cana flights will begin on June 1 and will also travel to Houston, Texas.

Sky Cana is a Dominican airline situated at Las Américas International Airport (SDQ). It operates ten aircraft, including two Airbus A330s, three A321s, four A320s, and one cargo turboprop. Sky Cana added two Airbus A320-200s to its fleet in November.

Aside from these flights from Guyana to Canada, discussions about visa-free travel have been going on for a while.

Canadian High Commissioner Mark Berman stated in November that the governments of Guyana and Canada are considering this.

According to a press statement issued by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), the High Commissioner told GCCI’s incoming President Kester Hutson and Senior Vice President Richard Rambarran that talks were underway to eliminate visa restrictions entirely in the future.

