Police in Georgetown launched an investigation into a suspected double suicide after the bodies of two men were found in a car on Saturday.

According to local reports, the deceased was 25-year-old Paishnarine ‘Ritchie’ Hansraj and 34-year-old Justin Teixeira.

As reported by Stabroek News, although initially suspected the dead men were overdosing on drugs, authorities now believe they may have died of sodium cyanide poisoning.

The poison can be fatal in small doses.

Guyana Chronicle reported that investigators had to send samples overseas for testing in order to determine whether the substance was sodium cyanide.

There were no signs of violence on the exposed parts of the bodies, according to the online publication.

Police are also examining the Facebook accounts of both deceased, according to the publication.

Hansraj’s last post on Facebook was: “I hope the world finds peace today I love you all!

In contrast, Teixeira wrote on his page: “Life is like a coin.” It can be used in any way, but it can only be used once, according to Guyana Chronicle.