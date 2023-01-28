Sustainable development unit honors ozone literacy arts contest winners

Sustainable Development Unit St Vincent awards ceremony

The Sustainable Development Unit SVG hosted an awards ceremony and cocktails for participants of the 2022 Ozone Literacy Arts Competition on Thursday evening.

The competition was held under the theme “The Montreal Protocol at 35: Global Cooperation Protecting Life on Earth.” It comprised four categories: essay, poetry, drama, and song.

The winners in each category are as follows:

Essay Category

1st- Raheem Hall

2nd – Zonnia Shallow

3rd – Laurice Bailey

Song Category

1st – Casairo Cumberbatch

2nd – Swelene David

Consolation Prizes awarded to participants

Rahiesha James – Essay Category

Rhianna James – Poetry Category

Zenna Lewis – Poetry Category

Carissa Ash – Poetry Category

Swelene David received a special award for entering all categories.