Sustainable development unit honors ozone literacy arts contest winners

Sustainable Development Unit St Vincent awards ceremony
The Sustainable Development Unit SVG hosted an awards ceremony and cocktails for participants of the 2022 Ozone Literacy Arts Competition on Thursday evening.
The competition was held under the theme “The Montreal Protocol at 35: Global Cooperation Protecting Life on Earth.” It comprised four categories: essay, poetry, drama, and song.
The winners in each category are as follows:
Essay Category
1st- Raheem Hall
2nd – Zonnia Shallow
3rd – Laurice Bailey
Song Category
1st – Casairo Cumberbatch
2nd – Swelene David
Consolation Prizes awarded to participants
Rahiesha James – Essay Category
Rhianna James – Poetry Category
Zenna Lewis – Poetry Category
Carissa Ash – Poetry Category
Swelene David received a special award for entering all categories.
