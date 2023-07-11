Travel & Leisure readers ranked SVG among top Caribbean destinations

St. Vincent (SVG) was voted by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the top Caribbean destinations in its 2023 World’s Best Awards, which were announced today.

The multi-island state coped the (17th) position with a reader score of 85.04. Dominica was voted No. 1 for the second year in a row.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—tto share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Islands were specifically rated on the criteria below:

Natural attractions/beaches

Activities/sights

Restaurants/food

People/friendliness

Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are the averages of these responses.

See the full list below.

1. Dominica

Reader Score: 93.66

2. Anguilla

Reader Score: 90.10

3. St. John: U.S. Virgin Islands

Reader Score: 88.82

4. Eleuthera: Bahamas

Reader Score: 88.30

5. St. Lucia

Reader Score: 88.20

6. St. Bart’s

Reader Score: 88.18

7. Virgin Gorda: British Virgin Islands

Reader Score: 87.93

8. Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis

Reader Score: 87.48

9. Aruba

Reader Score: 86.96

10. Turks & Caicos

Reader Score: 86.48

11. Jost Van Dyke: British Virgin Islands

Reader Score: 86.38

12. Harbour Island: Bahamas

Reader Score: 86.11

13. Exumas: Bahamas

Reader Score: 85.92

14. Vieques: Puerto Rico

Reader Score: 85.78

15. Grenada: Grenada

Reader Score: 85.76

16. New Providence: Bahamas

Reader Score: 85.18

17. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Reader Score: 85.04

18. Bonaire

Reader Score: 84.75

19. Culebra: Puerto Rico

Reader Score: 84.32

20. St. Maarten/St. Martin

Reader Score: 84.26

21. Barbados

Reader Score: 83.63

22. Antigua: Antigua and Barbuda

Reader Score: 83.33

23. Jamaica

Reader Score: 83.05

24. Cayman Islands

Reader Score: 82.91

25. St. Kitts: St. Kitts and Nevis

Reader Score: 82.44