Travel & Leisure readers ranked SVG among top Caribbean destinations

St. Vincent (SVG) was voted by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the top Caribbean destinations in its 2023 World’s Best Awards, which were announced today.
The multi-island state coped the (17th) position with a reader score of 85.04. Dominica was voted No. 1 for the second year in a row.
How Voting Works
Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—tto share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).
Islands were specifically rated on the criteria below:
Natural attractions/beaches
Activities/sights
Restaurants/food
People/friendliness
Value
For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are the averages of these responses.
See the full list below.
1. Dominica
Reader Score: 93.66
2. Anguilla
Reader Score: 90.10
3. St. John: U.S. Virgin Islands
Reader Score: 88.82
4. Eleuthera: Bahamas
Reader Score: 88.30
5. St. Lucia
Reader Score: 88.20
6. St. Bart’s
Reader Score: 88.18
7. Virgin Gorda: British Virgin Islands
Reader Score: 87.93
8. Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis
Reader Score: 87.48
9. Aruba
Reader Score: 86.96
10. Turks & Caicos
Reader Score: 86.48
11. Jost Van Dyke: British Virgin Islands
Reader Score: 86.38
12. Harbour Island: Bahamas
Reader Score: 86.11
13. Exumas: Bahamas
Reader Score: 85.92
14. Vieques: Puerto Rico
Reader Score: 85.78
15. Grenada: Grenada
Reader Score: 85.76
16. New Providence: Bahamas
Reader Score: 85.18
17. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Reader Score: 85.04
18. Bonaire
Reader Score: 84.75
19. Culebra: Puerto Rico
Reader Score: 84.32
20. St. Maarten/St. Martin
Reader Score: 84.26
21. Barbados
Reader Score: 83.63
22. Antigua: Antigua and Barbuda
Reader Score: 83.33
23. Jamaica
Reader Score: 83.05
24. Cayman Islands
Reader Score: 82.91
25. St. Kitts: St. Kitts and Nevis
Reader Score: 82.44