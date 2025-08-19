SVG Archery Assoc. hosts national championships

2025 NATIONAL OUTDOOR ARCHERY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Archery Association of St. Vincent & the Grenadines successfully hosted their 2025 National Outdoor Championships at the National Archery Range in Belair. This third edition of the championships showcased the talents of many of the local Vincy archers as they competed in five different divisions.

The event opened with remarks from Mr. Jomodean May of the Division of Sports & Physical Activity, who marveled at this amazing sport that was once a way of life to our ancestors. The event comprised of two days of competition, namely the qualifying rounds on Day 1 and the elimination rounds on Day 2.

Seventeen (17) archers competed in five (5) divisions: Recurve Male Development 50 meters (RM50), Recurve Female Development 50 meters (RW50), Recurve Male Beginner 30 meters (RM30), Barebow Mixed 30 meters (BX30) and the Barebow Extraordinary Beginner 15 meters (BX15).

After two days of competition, fun and excitement winners emerged in all categories as follows:

RM50

Gold Medal – RAYON CLARKE

Silver Medal – IAN GIBSON

RW50

Gold Medal – MARESE BURGIN

Silver Medal – DIVYA JIANDANI

Bronze Medal – RICHOL RICHARDS

RM30

Gold Medal – TRISTAN BALLAH

Silver Medal – DIMETRE HADLEY

Bronze Medal – D’ANDRE HADLEY

BX30

Gold Medal – PRINCE JOHN

Silver Medal – TENEKA BAPTISTE

Bronze Medal – KRISTOPHER SIMMONS

BX15

Gold Medal – DAIJON CHANCE

Silver Medal – RHEA MOFFORD

The executive and the members of the Archery Association of SVG wish to congratulate all the medalists and look forward to continued growth of this wonderful sport.

Special thanks to the Event Officials, and to persons who showed up in support of our archers. We are also grateful to the National Lotteries Authority for kindly providing tents and chairs for the event.

The national archery team is now preparing to travel to Trinidad & Tobago for the upcoming World Archery Americas 2025 Caribbean Development Championships in October. A team of seven (7) archers will compete in three (3) different categories with hopes of capturing more championship medals.

For anyone wishing to try this sport, please contact the association via email [email protected] or visit our social media pages for more information.