SVG Basketball Federation to host Free 5-Day youth basketball camp

The 2023-2027 Executive of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF) hosts its first Youth Summer Basketball Program.

Sessions will be held daily from Monday, August 14th to Friday, August 18th 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM at the New Montrose Basketball Facility (below CWSA).

The camp is set to include skill development in shooting, ball handling, passing, offensive and defensive strategies, and more. The Executive encourages parents to take advantage of this free programming for any youth with an interest in basketball. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

SVGBF President, Suzette Jackson, emphasizes the importance of training the new generation of basketball players and sees this camp as the next step in developing the sport in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It is the intention of the Federation to continue the program on a continuous basis on Saturday mornings.

Interested individuals are asked to contact +1 (784) 530-1585 or +1 (784) 531-9900.