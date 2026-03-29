SVG Bolsters Climate Reporting Prowess

Three-Day Training Uplifts Saint Vincent’s Greenhouse Gas Accounting Skills

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines continues to advance its climate reporting efforts as stakeholders from across key sectors participated in a three-day Greenhouse Gas Inventory (GHGI) Capacity Building Workshop held from 17–19 March 2026 at the Sunset Shores Hotel Conference Room.

The workshop was organised by the Sustainable Development Unit within the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, in collaboration with Aether Ltd., under the First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) and Third National Communication (TNC) Project.

The training brought together representatives from government ministries, departments, and agencies to strengthen national capacity in greenhouse gas inventory preparation, data collection, emissions estimation, and reporting in accordance with the Paris Agreement’s Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF).

Over the three days, participants engaged in practical sessions covering key aspects of inventory compilation, including data management, application of IPCC methodologies, quality assurance and quality control procedures, and reporting requirements for the National Inventory Report (NIR).

The workshop also provided a platform for identifying critical data gaps, strengthening institutional coordination, and improving collaboration among stakeholders involved in the national inventory process.

“We are working towards building national capacity so that, over time, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines can independently prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and related reports, reducing reliance on external consultants,” said Mr. Edmund Jackson, In-Country Facilitator, NDC Partnership.

Participants also engaged in discussions on improving data flows across institutions and establishing clearer roles and responsibilities to support ongoing reporting efforts. The training forms part of a series of activities aimed at preparing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the submission of its First Biennial Transparency Report in 2026.