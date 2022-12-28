The Botanical Gardens’ Nine Evenings of Lights will now be accessible to the public for an additional two nights.

In a message on its official page and on social media, the group in charge of the event said that on December 27 and 30, those who did not have the chance to see the lights would be able to do so.

The last official Nine Nights before Christmas night occurred on December 23.

The event on Friday night will include a movie night and other sorts of family-friendly entertainment.

Nine Nights of Lights corresponds with the National Nine Mornings celebrations and was conceived by the Curator of the Garden, Gordon Shallow, in 2014 during a committee meeting for the Botanical Garden’s 250th anniversary celebration in 2015.