SVG champions global investments at WTO conference in Cameroon

Minister Bramble Chairs WTO Ministerial Session on IFD

The Honourable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, successfully chaired a critical World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Session focused on the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement (IFDA).

The high-stakes session took place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, during the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference. Under Minister Bramble’s leadership, the 166 member countries of the WTO convened to deliberate on a formal request submitted by 129 members to incorporate the IFDA into the established WTO legal framework.

Serving as the session’s Facilitator, Minister Bramble highlighted the overwhelming international backing for the IFDA, emphasizing the profound development benefits it offers. The floor saw passionate advocacy, with approximately 80 delegations—including representatives from CARICOM members—stepping up to urge the swift incorporation of the IFDA to achieve concrete development outcomes.

Proponents of the agreement stressed that its incorporation would unlock vital investment potential within developing economies. Furthermore, delegates argued that passing the IFDA would send a strong signal of global confidence in the WTO and the broader multilateral trading system, which they noted is especially critical for the economic stability and growth of small economies.

Despite the broad consensus, the agreement faced a hurdle. India stood as the sole WTO member opposing the incorporation of the IFDA into the legal framework. While India formally indicated that it could not join the consensus at this time, delegates were encouraged by the nation’s signaled openness to continued discussions on the matter.

In light of this development, Minister Bramble concluded the session by stating that he will continue to lead consultations with member states, maintaining a commitment to finding a constructive path forward for the landmark agreement.