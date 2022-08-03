SVG-China formal diplomat relations are possible – PM Gonsalves

On Wednesday, St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said his country could have formal diplomatic relations with mainland China if certain conditions are removed.

“There are no diplomatic relations between us and mainland China because mainland China imposed a condition that I must break diplomatic relations with Taiwan in order to have relations with them. However, we cannot be subjected to preconditions. Our country is independent.”

“We will have formal diplomatic relations if they drop that condition. However, you can’t ask me to abandon a friend in order to have diplomatic relations with you. That’s completely unacceptable. “, said Gonsalves.

As a non-permanent member of the Security Council, SVG worked with mainland China in several regional and international organizations.

According to Gonsalves, SVG defends people’s autonomy and sovereignty.

“The same way I opposed the United States of America in any actions which they’re having against Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, including sanctions and calling for dialogue and peace without precondition, I’m saying the same thing for mainland China in respect to Taiwan”.

According to Gonsalves, both SVG and China will work together in those regional and international organizations where they could agree on matters and will agree to disagree on those things where they could not agree.

“But we will have respectful, intelligent conversations at all times”, Gonsalves said.