SVG Christian Council awakens from sleep with Easter Message 2023

We all desire a society where we can live together in peace and harmony, Without conflict, division, wars, crime, or violence. We look forward to a day when as a nation and a people, we will all work together for the betterment, progress, and development of our families, homes, institutions, and society. As human beings, we are created in the image of God, which means that we are free to make choices; to love, to create, to reason, and to live in harmony with creation and with God.

As we reflect on our journey through history, we can see signs and evidence of growth and how we have advanced in several areas of human endeavour and our infrastructure. The fact that we have grown over the years means that there are those among us who have become more affluent, and their standard of living has improved. We must also acknowledge that some continue to live below the breadline. Amidst all this, there are moments when it seems we are losing our way as we grapple with what appears to be destroying our sense of tranquility and resourcefulness as a people and nation.

As human beings, our experiences and situations influence us, and we formulate certain perceptions about life, other human beings, and the world. These lead us to misuse our freedom and to make wrong choices, and quite often, we do so to protect our self-satisfied prejudices, insecurities, and comfort zones. These threaten the peace and harmony we desire, blinding us from acknowledging the truth even though it stares us in the face. So, we don’t see the world as it is. Instead, we see it as we would like it to be and nothing else. As such, we find it difficult to accept that we are to treat every human being with respect and honour because all are loved and valued by God and to love others as we love ourselves.

Easter speaks of the resurrection of Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ from the dead. It denies the perception that those who crucified him had that they had gotten rid of Jesus. Easter reminds us that no matter what we do, we cannot get rid of the truth. Easter informs us that:

“Perception is not reality, but, admittedly, perception can become a person’s reality (there is a difference) because perception has a potent influence on how we look at reality. (Dr. Jim Taylor University of San Francisco)

In addition, it informs us that:

“Perceptions about people can be powerful. They can also be powerfully wrong.” (- Craig Dresang.)

This Easter, may the risen Lord open our eyes to see that we may see life and the world as they really are.

The SVG Christian Council wishes you all a Blessed Easter! Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia! The Lord is risen indeed! Come, let us Adore Him! Alleluia!