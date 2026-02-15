SVG Clinch Inaugural Fedon Bilateral Chess Trophy

SVG defeats Grenada in first Fedon Bilateral Chess Invitational

(St.Vincent & the Grenadines) has emerged victorious in the first ever Fedon Bilateral Chess Invitational held on Feburary 14 at the Conference Room of the Point Salines Hotel.

The bilateral tournament, featuring junior teams from both SVG and Grenada, was divided into three rounds and brought together five junior players (3 males/2 females) from each team, battling it out during over six hours of highly competitive Chess games.

In a closely fought Round 1, starting at 10am, Team SVG scored a narrow 3-2 win. The lead extended in Round 2 with Team SVG winning four of the five games. Team Grenada valiantly fought back in Round 3, the final round, holding Team SVG to a 2.5/2.5 point draw.

At the end of an exciting and enjoyable day of Chess, the final point tally read: Team SVG 9.5 points, with Team Grenada 4 points behind at 5.5 points. Each win is afforded one point and a draw half point.

An elated Team SVG could hardly contain themselves as they proudly received the Fedon Trophy handed over by President of the Grenada Chess Federation, Ruggles Ferguson.

The undoubted stars of the day were Vedant Shetty, the young Captain of Team SVG, and Rommel Ventour of Team Grenada, both of whom played undefeated, scoring the maximum 3 points for their respective teams. Both were jointly awarded the Best Male Player trophy.

Shetty, a 10 year old regional Chess sensation, won gold and silver medals at the 20th Central American and Caribbean Youth Chess Festival in Puerto Rico in December 2025.

The Best Female Player trophy went to Stacy Baptiste-King of Team SVG who also played undefeated in the tournament, scoring the maximum 3 points.

Spirited competition and great sportsmanship

The day of Chess among the juniors was marked by healthy and spirited competition, genuine friendships, and great sportsmanship.

Team SVG comprised Vedant Shetty (Captain), Nathanael Lawrence, Le’Mar Abbott, Stacy Baptiste-KIng, and Arianna Balcombe. Accompanying the team were President of the SVG Chess Federation, Hon. Israel Bruce, the recently appointed Minister of Agriculture in SVG; Manager Oris Robinson; and Coach Terence Latchman.

Team Grenada comprised Aiden Victor (Captain), Rommel Ventour, Yong Jie Yang, Aliana Mills, and Naziyah James.

The Fedon Bilateral Chess Invitational is named after Julien Fedon, widely considered as Grenada’s first national hero, who led the 1795-’96 Fedon Rebellion against the then British Colonizers, in the ongoing struggle to end slavery. The tournament is fashioned after the Chatoyer Bilateral Invitational Chess Championship, initiated by the SVG Chess Federation in 2024, and named after SVG’s National Hero His Excellency Joseph Chatoyer.

Like Fedon, Chatoyer led a slave revolt against the British Colonizers in March 1795.

A junior Chess team from Grenada will be in St.Vincent from March 13 – 16 to participate in the third edition of the Chatoyer invitational. Both sides are on equal footing in that tournament: Grenada won in 2024, and SVG in 2025.