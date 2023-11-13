Food Security and Nutrition Plan: SVG Coordinates the Next Phase

A technical meeting of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States, for Social Protection Systems, Food Security and Nutrition: implementation challenges within the framework of the CELAC FNS Plan was held at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) regional office, Santiago – Chile on November 9 – 10, 2023. Participants included high-level and technical government authorities, policy makers, experts from international agencies, civil society and academics among others.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines coordinated the meeting and assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC in early 2023; and was represented by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Saboto Caesar, who also led a four-member Vincentian delegation.

At the opening of the meeting, Minister Caesar said, “we stand at an important juncture in the history of Latin America and the Caribbean.” Minister Caesar highlighted that food security is central to the very existence of humanity and has “played an essential role in development,” and was recognised through the historical movement of people throughout Latin America from South America to the Caribbean.

The Agriculture Minister alluded to an assessment done by the FAO which indicated that at present and in the future, food and nutrition security will be two important pillars for study and implementation.

Minister Caesar emphasised that the gathering is primarily to represent the needs of the people and unless critical interventions are done by 2050, “we can be in a world that is food insecure.” This discussion is being held against the backdrop of climate change and, “as small island developing states in the Caribbean we continue to grapple with the vagaries of climate change,” said the Agriculture Minister.

“CELAC has established an excellent platform for us to address food and nutrition security issues in our hemisphere,” said Minister Caesar.

Over this year, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has worked closely with FAO and other local, regional and international organisations to ensure that a well-structured Food and Nutrition Security Plan is handed over by next year March, added Minister Caesar.

The Agriculture Minister took the opportunity to express his appreciation for the leadership of the FAO reiterating, “Unity is strength.”

Mario Lubetkin, FAO Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean said, “”In a difficult global context, in which humanity faces enormous challenges to achieve sustainable development, due to the consequences of the HIV/AIDS pandemic on food supply chains and prices, the climate crisis, persistent inequalities and armed conflicts, Latin America and the Caribbean have a fundamental role and remarkable capacities to advance in the process of transformation of their agri-food systems and contribute to food security and nutrition, the reduction of inequalities and peace. We are here to create a space for the exchange of experiences and consultations among multiple actors and experts that can enrich the debate on the pillars and lines of action proposed in the process of updating the CELAC FNS Plan between 2024 and 2030.”

The meeting was geared at providing a platform for a technical discourse to facilitate the strengthening of the pillars and lines of action in the update of the CELAC FSN Plan that is reflective of the established declaration of Buenos Aires. The sessions also showcased shared experiences supported by evidential presentations and good practices that are centred around social protective systems – policies, plans and programmes.

Consultations were conducted among technical personnel from CELAC member states, international agencies, parliamentarians, regional institutions including the CARICOM and SICA among other groups.

FAO, as a global technical assistance agency, and in coordination with ECLAC, IICA, and ALADI, has worked closely with the Pro Tempore Presidency and the representatives of the 33 CELAC member countries in this process, promoting the generation of evidence and recommendations for the implementation of policies and good practices related to the fight against hunger, food insecurity, poverty reduction, and inequalities.

The conclusions from this meeting will be part of the proposal for the new food plan. It will be presented at the next meeting of Ministers of Agriculture of the CELAC countries to be held at the FAO offices in Chile in early 2024, where the ministers will approve the update of the food security, nutrition, and hunger eradication plan for Latin America and the Caribbean towards 2030 and submit the document to the CELAC Presidential Summit.