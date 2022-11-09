SVG cops destroy cocaine & marijuana worth more than EC $20 million

On 9 November, St Vincent and the Grenadines Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John supervised the destruction of 40,343 pounds (lbs) of Cannabis and 135.5 Kilos of Cocaine. The illegal drugs were seized by the police during operations between 2019 and 2022.

The cases involving the drugs have all been concluded in the court, therefore an order was made by the court for the destruction of the drugs.

The drugs were burnt at the Rabacca Dry River and was witnessed by senior police officers including, Superintendents of Police, Mr. Benzil Samuel – Officer in charge of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), and Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, Divisional Commander of the Eastern Division, Assistant Superintendents of Police, Mr. Foster Scott – Officer in charge of the Special Services Unit (SSU), Mrs. Juliana Charles – Officer in charge of the Narcotics Unit, Mr. Junior Simmons – Officer in charge of the Public Relations and Complaints Department, Police Chaplain, Pastor Adolphus Isaacs, Justice of the Peace, Mr. James Browne and the media.

The street value of the cannabis destroyed amounts to $20,171.995.00 EC/ while the cocaine is valued at $2,710,000.00 ECC.

Source : RSVGPF