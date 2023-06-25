SVG could see showers with gusts due to approaching tropical wave

The SVG Met Office says relatively fair conditions will persist across SVG as a weak ridge pattern influences the weather pattern.

In its 72-hour outlook, the Met Office stated that Model guidance indicates the highest chance of showers increases from Monday night when a tropical wave inches closer to the islands under favorable upper-level conditions.

Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, following the passage of Tropical Storm Bret, a watch or warning may be issued. Residents are advised to keep updated.

East-northeast to easterly trades ranging between 10 and 30 km/h are expected during the next 72 hours, with higher gusts near showers during the passage of the tropical wave. Winds could shift to east-southeast along Wednesday.

Slight to moderate sea swells ranging from 0.5 to 2.2m are forecasted during the next few days. Varying concentrations of Sahara dust haze are anticipated starting Tuesday.

Source : Met Office