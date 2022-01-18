Death Of 90yro Male Takes SVG’s COVID Toll To 88

One (1) new death was recorded on January 17th, 2022. A 90-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19 on January 10th, 2021, he was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and died on the 17th of January of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The patient was unvaccinated. His death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to eighty-eight (88).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Twenty-two (22) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, five (5)of whom are vaccinated, one (1) patient is partially vaccinated, and sixteen (16) patients are unvaccinated.

NEW CASES

One (1) new COVID-19 positive case was reported from six (6) samples collected on Saturday January 15th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 16.7%. Fifty-six (56) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 15th, 2022.

Three (3) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from five (5) samples collected on Sunday January 16th, 2022, resulting in a positivity of 60.0%. Twenty-eight (28) new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 16th, 2022.

The current COVID-19 testing algorithm, based on the WHO recommendations appropriate for this phase on the current outbreak, reduces the number of RT-PCR tests conducted, relying more on rapid antigen and clinical diagnosis.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Twenty-nine (29) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Eight hundred and seventy-eight (878) cases are currently active and eighty-eight (88) persons with COVID-19 have died. Six thousand six hundred and four (6604) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and six hundred and thirty-eight (5638) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Omicron as the dominant variant in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone are strongly recommended. The public is reminded to always wear a properly fitting mask, get vaccinated and boosted and seek care early.