SVG Cuba Association concern about attacks on Cuban Medical Brigade

The Cuba SVG Cuba Friendship Association condemns the recent attacks on members of the Cuban Medical Brigade, who have been delivering outstanding and much-needed healthcare to our people.

The Association also expresses sympathy with all Cubans who live among us and reiterates that their presence is welcomed and appreciated.

At the same time, the SVG Cuba Friendship Association hopes that the perpetrators of these acts, as well as anybody who engages in aggressive behavior that disrupts the atmosphere of peace and friendliness for which our country is known, will be brought to justice.

The SVG Cuba Friendship Association wishes the injured personnel of the Cuban Medical Brigade a speedy recovery.

Source : SVGCFA