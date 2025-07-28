Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday stated that every country earmarks holidays of significance to them, and that is his government’s view on Emancipation Day.

He noted that since Rene Baptiste’s tenure as Minister of Tourism, a month of related activities has been ongoing and improving.

“In 2023, we decided to enhance this further by dedicating a month to cultural performances, particularly musical expressions, with the family concert as its centrepiece.”

“I overheard a gentleman, whose voice I believe I recognised, spouting the same foolishness as Friday did when we approached Parliament for the $30 million to renovate Arnos Vale for the 2024 Cricket World Cup. ‘The dance can’t pay for the light,’ and I should emulate a Holness in Jamaica. Anyone so preoccupied exclusively with the price of everything, and ignorant of its value, is unfit to lead. I will not entertain any debate or argument on this.”

Gonsalves mentioned that last year’s Emancipation Day commemoration in SVG did not reach the level of 2023 due to the island’s recent recovery from Hurricane Beryl.

“Could someone please enlighten me as to what is amiss and assist in uplifting the spirits of young individuals eager to play and watch cricket, and to integrate cricket, an instrument of national liberation, due to its unique nature?”

Gonsalves expressed his desire to hold a festival annually, either during Emancipation Day or at another time.

“We might host an independence cricket festival on another occasion, or perhaps a world cricket festival celebrating May Day, contingent on player availability amidst various competitive commitments. Consequently, we can schedule it at different times, and I wholeheartedly support that. I believe this trial run will lead to continuous improvement.”