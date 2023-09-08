Dame Susan Foundation for Girls

Provisions are being created in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for young people who have dropped out of the official school system to be offered a second shot at education and training.

“The Dame Susan Foundation for Girls” and “The Electronic Career Development Toolkit” are assisting with this. On Thursday, September 7, the twin program was officially inaugurated at Government House.

The Governor General announced that, with the authorization of the Ministry of Education, principals of primary and secondary schools will be asked to give information on the girls. Following consultation with schools and families, these young ladies will be enrolled in appropriate remedial programs.

In the initial instance, the project is anticipated to accommodate 200 pupils. Participants must be aged nine to nineteen years old.

Her Excellency further mentioned that every attempt will be taken to determine the participants’ circumstances and that any necessary assistance will be provided.

The Governor General further stated that, while the program is aimed at young ladies, provisions are being made to assist young males as well.

Myccle Burke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said the program has the ministry’s full support because it will be a critical intervention for many young people.

Burke added that the dropout rate for students is particularly high in grades 3 and 4, and that this effort would assist these students in re-entering the educational system.

Meanwhile, the “Electronic Development Career Toolkit” will be an essential component of intervention support for the girls involved with “The Dame Susan Foundation for Girls.”

This product was developed in early 2021 and will now be made available electronically for free thanks to the help of The British High Commission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in conjunction with MAHR Solution and Kestrel SVG.

Dr. Janelle Allen, a Human Resource Consultant and Career Coach, created the toolkit, which was designed by Vincentian Addison Edwards. The Career Toolkit is a user-friendly, go-to resource for job seekers, people starting new careers, and those looking to take their personal growth to the next level.

Career Planning, Social and Professional Networking, Personal Branding, and Digital Literacy are just a few of the subjects covered in the Career Toolkit.

Source : API