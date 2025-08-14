Turkey poult distribution begins across the island

TURKEY DISTRIBUTION BEGINS

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) under the Ministry of Agriculture began their turkey poult distribution earlier this evening at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station.

This is all part of Government’s thrust towards ensuring local production and food security.

CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Safiya Horne-Bique says the agency is fully committed to food sustainability in the country, from empowering backyard farmers with seeds and fertilisers to expanding the offerings and support with poultry distribution.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Horne-Bique said there is growing interest in Turkey rearing among backyard farmers.

“This is the first time we are distributing turkey and there is a lot of interest, …over 400 persons registered for turkey, this is the largest distribution that we are doing, we have also 20 thousand broilers, between today and tomorrow to be distributed, so we will be distributing 5 thousand layers over the course of today and tomorrow, so this is the biggest distribution,” Horne-Bique said.

This distribution is part of Government’s ongoing drive to promote food security and boost backyard gardeners.