SVG govt launches $3M ‘HERO Fund’ for urgent Beryl housing repairs

The St Vincent government says a special housing project is being launched, complementary to the existing ones, to address houses damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Beryl.

A Housing Emergency Repair and Outreach Fund (HERO Fund) is being established to address particularly urgent house repairs that have been inadvertently missed or unreasonably delayed, with a focus on rapid, community-validated interventions, for repairs below $40,000 in each case.

The initial Fund allocation will be $3 million.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says this initiative will, without bureaucratic delay, but in accord with all financial regulations, sort out some egregious cases.

Depending on the facts on the ground, this Fund may receive replenishment as the circumstances admit.

Gonsalves says government commits to repair, rebuild, and build at least 3,000 houses in the next five-year term.

“I am personally determined to see everyone, including young professionals, secure good-quality, affordable housing”.