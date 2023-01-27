SVG govt to develop 5-Year digital roadmap for delivery of public services

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is investing in digital transformation for the smooth and effective delivery of public services through the Caribbean Digital Transformation Program (CARDTP).

To this end, a workshop for key stakeholders convened today at the National Insurance Services Conference Room. The workshop aims to develop a Five-Year Digital Transformation Strategy Roadmap as part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Program (CARDTP).

The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project is a US$ 28 million project financed by the World Bank Group. The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are all participating countries.

The objective of the project is to increase access to digital services, technologies and skills by governments, businesses and individuals in the participating Eastern Caribbean countries.

The project will also assess the digital economy ecosystem (including digital infrastructure, digital platforms, digital payments, financial services, digitally enabled businesses, digital skills, etc.) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and draft a National Digital Economy Development Strategy.

The OECS Commission signed on as the implementing agency for the regional components of the World Bank IDA Grant funded Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP).

Source : API