Urgent Pre-Christmas Animal Slaughtering Rules

The St. Vincent Public Health Department has issued a critical reminder to residents about proper animal slaughtering procedures as the Christmas season approaches, emphasizing the importance of food safety and hygiene.

In a public announcement, the department urged individuals planning to slaughter animals for human consumption to follow strict protocols. All persons intending to prepare meat must contact their local Environmental Health Officer or call the Public Health Department at 456-1111 extension 4558 by December 19, 2025, to register and receive official slaughtering requirements.

Chief Environmental Health Officer Mr. Neri James highlighted several key guidelines. “Meat preparation must be conducted under hygienic conditions,” the announcement stated. “Carcasses should be protected from environmental elements like direct sunlight and rain, and safeguarded against potential contaminants such as dust and flies.”

The department emphasized legal requirements under the Public Health Act No.9 of 1977, which prohibits selling, exposing, or possessing meat that is tainted, adulterated, diseased, or unfit for consumption. Any meat not inspected by a health officer or failing to meet departmental standards may be condemned.

Additionally, all slaughtermen and butchers are required to possess a valid Food Handlers’ Certificate, further ensuring public health and safety standards are maintained.