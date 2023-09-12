SVG inks MOU for 20 young men to acquire knowledge of fisheries in Cuba

YOUNG MEN TO BE TRAINED IN FISHERIES IN CUBA

On Monday, the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of Cuba to provide training in the fishing industry to twenty young men.

During the signing ceremony at Cabinet Room, Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Ceasar stated that the MOU will primarily focus on Fisheries assistance and technical support over the following year.

Minister Ceasar emphasized that this is all part of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean (CELAC) South-South cooperation, and that it supplements the government’s existing fisheries programs, such as the $2 million Fleet Expansion Programme.

On September 6, a Cuban group arrived, led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture H.E. Javier Francisco Aguiar Rodriguez, Division Head Carlos Alberto Alvarez Candelario, and International Director of the Ministry of Agriculture Jose Antonio Buides Casanas.

H.E. Javier Francisco Aguiar Rodriguez, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, and His Excellency Jose Manuel Ventura, Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, signed on behalf of the Republic of Cuba.

Source : API