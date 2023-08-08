SVG likely to receive 3 inches of rainfall by Thursday night

Today, instability will linger from a tropical wave, however, the frequency of shower activity is forecast to decrease compare to the previous day.

Another wave approaches the island chain. 3 inches of rainfall is likely by Thursday night, with most of the shower activity leaning towards late Wednesday/Thursday. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding or landslides or near rivers and streams are asked to be alert.

Moderate E-ESE trades (15km/h-25km/h) will move across the islands, becoming south east (SE) and strong (25km/h-40km/h) around Thursday. Seas will be generally smooth to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 0.5m – 1.5m, slightly deteriorating on the eastern coasts around Thursday.

Slight haze is possible within this forecast period.