SVG loses historic netball hosting rights to Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has lost the opportunity to host the upcoming Americas Netball Qualifiers, with the hosting rights now awarded to neighboring Barbados.

The loss has sparked heavy criticism from the opposition, who claim the current NDP government failed to follow through on commitments made by the previous administration.

According to former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, the ULP government had previously provided written assurance to the international netball body that SVG would host the qualifiers and have the necessary facilities ready by August.

The tournament, scheduled to run from October 19 to October 26, would have coincided with the nation’s independence celebrations and featured teams from across the Americas competing for a spot in the World Championships.

“Netball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the sport where we are ranked highest in the world. We are number 17th,” Gonsalves noted, emphasizing that hosting the 16-team tournament would have provided a massive home advantage for the local “Vincy Jewels”.

Instead, Barbados has secured the event, a move the Barbadian press is reportedly celebrating as a “historic breakthrough” and a “coup”.