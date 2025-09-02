SVG met monitors tropical wave as moisture levels climb

Over the next few days, moisture levels are expected to increase across our islands. A few scattered showers are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight.

By Wednesday, increasing cloud-cover with showers and occasional thunderstorm activity could spread across SVG. Slight/moderate-haze may be noticeable across our area during Friday.

…The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services (SVG MET Services) will continue to monitor a tropical wave with a 70% chance of development, as it moves west-northwestward across the Tropical Atlantic Ocean…

Gentle-moderate (10 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands could occasionally increase near 30km/h and vary in direction between northeast and east southeast in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight in open water, with swells near 0.5m(1.5ft) west of our islands and 1.2m(4ft) east of our islands. Slight rise in heights may be noticeable during Friday.