SVG Met Warns of Changing Weather Patterns

A tropical wave is crossing the islands, with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG). Meanwhile, Saharan dust concentrations continue to create slight-haze across our area, thickening to moderate-haze with poor visibility by this (Thursday) evening.

Dust concentrations are expected to thin-out across our area by late Saturday, as a lower-level trough crosses the islands with a few showers.

Moderate-fresh (20 – 35km/h) breeze across our islands vary between north-east and east south-east in some locations, possibly gusting near 40km/h tonight…Be Alert!

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.2m west of our islands and up to 2.0m east of our islands. Swell heights are gradually rising, becoming moderate (1.5m

5m)across SVG during Thursday night and Friday…Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for rising swells, gusty winds and reducing visibility…Swells gradually return to slight-moderate (1.0m – 1.5m) conditions across SVG by Sunday.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.