The “state” has not only been a force for good in most circumstances, but also a driver of economic progress, according to Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves, speaking on WEFM’s Issue at Hand show.

Gonsalves stated that in small countries like St. Vincent, leadership, vision, and political management are critical.

The Finance Minister stated that the nation has been fortunate in recent years to have a leader in Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves who has been able to not only define a vision and chart a course, but also effectively manage the inevitable problems that arise along the road.

“We remember the global and economic financial crisis of 2008 and continuing. A lot of people have already forgotten that, but that was a body blow to the economies of our region. You can look back even further to the 911 attacks, which were a huge challenge to tourism and travel in this region.”

“A lot of the major blows that our economy has faced and the regional economy has faced, we’ve been lucky to have a steady hand at the wheel in PM Gonsalves and somebody who’s been able to pivot and to lead us through those bad times and still keep his eye on the prize in terms of the journey of transformation.”

Gonsalves said a good example would have been the Argyle International Airport.

“That’s something we started at a difficult time in the global economy, but a propitious time in the political economy, because at the time you had key alliances,” Gonsalves said.