SVG MOH to conduct ‘Mass Casualty Simulation Exercise’

St Vincent and the Grenadines Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment will conduct a Mass Casualty Simulation Exercise over the weekend.

The Mass Casualty Simulation Exercise will take place at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

The ministry said the exercise is scheduled for Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 4 p.m.

A Simulation Exercise or SimEx is a fictional disaster event created with the purpose of testing the plans and procedures that would come into effect during a real emergency, helping to identify strengths and weaknesses.