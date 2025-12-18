Bramble Outlines Strategy: Diaspora, Development Key to Navigating Global Shifts

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strategic international engagement, diaspora empowerment and sustainable national development during his first official public engagement in the portfolio.

Addressing the evolving global landscape, Minister Bramble noted that small developing states such as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines must navigate increasingly complex geopolitical dynamics, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological change.

He emphasised that these realities necessitate a strategic, measured and forward-looking approach to foreign relations, trade, investment and public service delivery.

The Minister underscored that foreign affairs, trade and investment policies must be creative in order to effectively address national vulnerabilities.

In this context, he highlighted the Vincentian diaspora as an integral extension of the national community and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment, under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Friday, to actively engage and empower Vincentians abroad, recognising their capacity to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He further stressed the importance of leveraging foreign relations for the benefit of all citizens, noting that diplomatic missions serve as the primary instruments for advancing the Government’s foreign policy agenda. Accordingly, Minister Bramble indicated that diplomatic offices and embassies will be staffed with qualified, capable and trustworthy officials who can execute national policies with professionalism and integrity.

The Minister also announced that the new Administration will continue to review the country’s participation in regional and multilateral organisations, with a view to reaffirming commitments that best serve the interests of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Reaffirming the Government’s regional and international outlook, Minister Bramble stated that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to working collaboratively with partner countries to foster an environment conducive to development, progress and the overall well-being of national and regional communities.