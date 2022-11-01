SVG NEMO to launch its Tsunami Ready Programme in Bequia

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) invites people of Bequia to a Community Meeting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bequia Anglican Primary School.

The meeting’s objective is to introduce the Bequia District Disaster Committee and to launch the Bequia Tsunami Ready Programme as part of festivities commemorating World Tsunami Day, which will be held on November 5, 2022.

The forum will also cover national and local emergency management issues.

All Bequia people are encouraged to make a particular effort to attend this community meeting.

Source : NEMO