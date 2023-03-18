St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Assocaition has established a working connection with London Pulse.

London Pulse is the beating heart of netball in London, England.

Natasha Baptiste, the president of Netball St. Vincent and the Grenadines, reached out to Sam Bird, the chief executive officer of London Pulse from the United Kingdom, in order to establish a connection that will increase participation in the sport and elevate the competitive levels of the game.

London Pulse has provided Netball SVG with fitness testing criteria that can be utilized for the evaluation of athletes, as well as coaching material to aid in the development of teams and pathways.

Sam Bird has made many trips to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and has recognized the region’s playing and coaching prowess.

Sam Bird commented, “I thoroughly liked meeting Natasha and other key SVGNA Coaching Committee members. There is a commitment to improve the National Team’s quality through enhancing the playing route.

It’s an exciting time for netball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and I’m glad to be able to work towards this goal.”

Natasha Baptiste, president of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association, stated, “It was a joy to meet with Sam and discuss how we would grow this relationship so that it is useful to the overall development of netball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source : ST