ONSITE- YET ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

One hundred and eighty-four (184) interns gathered at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Campus in for an orientation session for the Offering National Support for Internship, Training and Employment (ON-SITE) Programme today.

The annual programme is being supported by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in collaboration with the Republic of China on Taiwan, this is the fourth cohort of interns since the programme began.

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) H.E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan said much like the YES programme, the On-Site programme is dedicated towards empowering youth, and Taiwan is proud to be a part of initiatives which champion the development of young people across the country.

“Your selection for this initiative is a recognition of your potential, I encourage you to make the most of the opportunity, seek guidance, embrace challenges and lead with curiosity and purpose, this is your time to grow,” Ambassador Fan urged.

Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said a number of young people have gained permanent employment through the programme, and noted that this is one of a number of programmes which young people can access.

“The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is constantly thinking of ways to engage young people and to give them opportunities, we have done work to make sure that everybody who applies for a scholarship to go on to University, gets assistance…we have done work to make sure that people who want to get experience within the government, through the SET Programme or the YES Programme, get the opportunity to be interns and learn, and get some work done, we are doing work this year with a programme called GYVE, to ensure that young people who want to do something in their community, volunteer work, can get a little stipend…we have put together something called PRYME, where young people who aren’t looking for a job working for somebody but want to start their own business as an entrepreneur get an opportunity get a little start-up cash,” Minister Gonsalves explained.

Cyon Kydd, an intern from Cohort 3, who has gained permanent employment spoke of his experiences and encouraged the new interns to embrace the opportunity given to them.

The interns are receiving soft skills training, professional development and occupational health and safety training at the orientation session.