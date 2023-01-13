SVG opposition leader urges gov’t to grant yachties temporary residency

Godwin Friday, the leader of the opposition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, wants the government to grant various classes of yachties who visit SVG temporary residency status.

“The yachting sector is a major pillar of the local economy; efforts must be made to encourage yachties to come to St. Vincent and the Grenadines instead of going to other places in the region.”

“We are the envy of all other Caribbean countries when it comes to yachting.” However, over the years, SVG has lost its status as the number one yachting area in the OECS. “We have lost much ground over the last 15 years,” Friday said.

Friday called for increased security for people working in this industry, both on the water and in the bays, saying it is our responsibility to make them feel safe and welcome.

“The increased fees for yachts in 2002 also had a terrible effect on the sector; people felt they were paying high fees and not getting good services in return.” “Yet in the 2023 budget, there is no plan on how the government intends to improve this sector,” Friday said.