SVG Opposition Party officials meet with France Ambassador to OECS

His Excellency Francis Etienne, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to the OECS, made a courtesy call on Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Dr. Godwin Friday, at his office on Wednesday April 12, 2023.

Honourable Nigel ‘Nature’ Stephenson, parliamentary representative for South Leeward, was also present.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics and potential areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador was in the state to offer Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General.

