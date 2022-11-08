SVG participates in creative tourism workshop held by UNESCO

St Vincent and the Grenadines participates in UNESCO creative tourism workshop

St Vincent and the Grenadines is participating in a UNESCO Workshop for Creative Tourism being held in Santo Domingo from November 7 to 9, 2022. This country’s delegation includes Ms. Maxine Browne, Cultural Officer, and Ms. Camille Soleyn, Development Officer both from the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, and Mr. Akley Olton, a filmmaker, and visual and creative art consultant. The Workshop aims:

To foster an enabling environment for the integration of tourism, and creative sectors, focusing on film, music, arts and craft, performing arts, museums, gastronomy, media, and design.

To enhance the role of local cultural and creative industries as drivers of sustainable growth by leveraging culture-based creative tourism development opportunities in the Caribbean destinations.

To strengthen cultural integration in the Caribbean and regional tourism development through increased networking opportunities and exposure to locally produced culture-based creative tourism experiences.

This workshop forms part of the implementation of the Transcultural Programme: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean, funded by the European Union – Culture and Creativity facility.

In particular, the programme component on sustainable cultural tourism aims at strengthening tourism destination management and capacities with the overall purpose of enhancing opportunities for regional integration and creating opportunities for young cultural professionals through the promotion of sustainable cultural tourism activities.